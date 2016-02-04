Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:43 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Santa Maria Valley Visitor & Convention Bureau Release 2016 Visitor Guide

By Malei Weir for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau | February 4, 2016 | 2:00 p.m.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau has published a new resource to help visitors and locals alike enjoy this Central Coast region known for its famed barbecue, wine country and more.

Loaded with 32 pages of information on area sightseeing, entertainment, lodging and dining listings, as well as short feature articles, "A Visitor Guide to Santa Maria Valley" celebrates Santa Maria style while giving tourists a practical tool for making the most of their visit and locals an excellent resource for enjoying their backyard.

“When travelers zip past the signs for Santa Maria on Highway 101, they often don’t realize that this Central Coast city is home to a world-class wine country, theater, museums, recreational adventures, convenient lodging options and a lot more,” said Gina Keough, director of the Santa Maria Visitor & Convention Bureau. “We encourage local businesses, area residents and travelers to contact us for complimentary copies of our new 2016 Visitor Guide.”  

The 8x10 magazine-style spread boasts an easy-to-navigate graphical layout, eye-catching photography, maps and a gatefold spread titled, “Quick Hits from the Highway” that offers readers an at-a-glance idea of attractions within easy reach of Highway 101.

“Our Visitor Guide is also a great resource for individuals planning events in our area such as reunions and weddings, or for those who are relocating to the area,” Keough said. “Our Visitor & Convention Bureau is happy to design a custom itinerary for tour operators and meeting planners, too.”

Complimentary copies of the Visitor Guide may be ordered by contacting 805.925.2403 or [email protected] or stopping by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau at 614 South Broadway in Santa Maria.

Malei Weir represents the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau.

