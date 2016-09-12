Santa Maria Valley YMCA Holding Fall Open House

The Santa Maria Valley YMCA will be opening up our doors to the community for a fall open house Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Dinner will be on us as long as supplies last, so bring your family and join us for a healthy meal.

Win prizes, have fun, and learn a little more about what we do here at the Y.

We will be having membership, sports, aquatics and boot camp giveaways.

As we spread our message of healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility, Pacific Central Coast Health Centers will provide free diabetes and blood pressure tests.

You will have the opportunity to meet our hometown Olympian, Carlos Balderas!

Carlos and his family are Y members and supporters of the Y. Carlos will be helping us develop our outdoor functional fitness boxing area coming in January.

We are excited to celebrate with you at our renovated facility.

The mission of the Santa Maria Valley YMCA is to strengthen our community by improving the quality of life and inspiring individuals and families to develop their fullest potential through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Andrea Gallardo is membership services director for the Santa Maria Valley YMCA.