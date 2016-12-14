“January is on Us” Promotion at Santa Maria Valley YMCA

The Santa Maria Valley YMCA is offering local residents a jump start to healthy living in 2017 with a “January is on Us” promotion. For the month of January, the Y facility at 3400 Skyway will open its doors and offer access to its heated pool, dozens of classes, weight rooms, and new, outfitted outdoor exercise area.

Beginning Jan. 2, those who are interested can start using the YMCA facilities for a month, with only an initiation fee and donation of one book to the Y’s “YReaders” literacy program that supports youth development in the community.

The recently renovated Y features a fully equipped weight room and outdoor weight-training area; new cardio equipment and heated, full size pool, steam room and sauna, in addition to a remodeled locker room.

There are more than 65 fitness classes, including Zumba, yoga, body pump and body sculpting, senior fitness, and PiYo. A half-court basketball court is popular with area youth.

According to Shannon Seifert, CEO of the Santa Maria Valley YMCA, the “January is on Us” promotion reflects the organization’s three-pronged focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, and provides an opportunity for residents to easily participate in Y programs.

“We know the first of the year is always a time of resolution and new plans,” said Seifert, “and we want to be part of them. We welcome residents to give us a try and let us help them stay on a healthy path.”

Seifert said the Y brings families and communities closer together by fostering connections through fitness, sports, fun and shared interests, supporting the mission with services like childcare. “We make it easy for parents to grab time for themselves by providing on-site childcare for their convenience,” she said.

Financial assistance is available to help residents.

Additional information is available online at www.smvymca.org or by calling 937-8521.

— Katie Ferber for Santa Maria Valley YMCA.