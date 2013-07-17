Videotaping Leads to Child-Porn Arrest in Santa Maria
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| July 17, 2013 | 12:20 p.m.
Scott Childers
A Santa Maria man is facing child-pornography charges after allegedly videotaping an underage female, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Scott Childers, 25, was arrested last week on suspicion of manufacturing child pornography, said Sgt. Mark Norling.
“Due to the nature of the investigation and in consideration of the victim, no other details will be released,” Norling said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.