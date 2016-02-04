Santa Maria Violence All Too Familiar to Oxnard Police Chief

Solutions to end violence and solve crimes can’t only involve law enforcement officers, but must come from the entire community, Oxnard Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Williams spoke to Noozhawk after Santa Maria had logged five homicides in the first 25 days of 2016. The number has since risen to six with the arrest of a teenaged girl alleged to have killed her newborn baby.

“Whenever a police agency or community has five homicides in such a short amount of time, whenever young people are involved in criminal activity that results in death or significant injury, you’re going to automatically have an angst in your community,” she said.

In October 2013, Oxnard police saw a spate of violence that led to one death and several injuries. Williams issued a statement saying the Police Department will do everything it could to stop the violence, and asking, “Will you?”

“It’s up to the Police Department as well as the community to come together and figure out ways to deal with the situation and the challenge and the problem,” she told Noozhawk.

“While at the same time not necessarily casting this big net to try to get everyone, but we’re really looking for the right people who are suspects in the community.”

A pair of recent gang-related trials with multiple defendants involved in northern Santa Barbara County demonstrated the difficulties in building criminal cases against gang leaders. Several witnesses had to be relocated from their hometowns due to concerns of retaliation for their testimony against top gang leaders.

“I think the chief in Santa Maria said — they’re working hard to find the right people, the people who have been involved,” she said.

Law enforcement officers must be more strategic and surgical in finding suspects, she added.

The answer isn’t necessarily more officers on the streets, several officials have said.

In fact, the spike in violence comes as Santa Maria has added 44 new police officers, some filling vacancies created by retirements but others new positions as the agency expanded.

The Santa Maria Police Department now has 125 sworn officers, with 115 slots filled and additional candidates enrolled in the training academy.

By comparison, Oxnard, with twice the population of Santa Maria, has 235 sworn officers. In 2015, Oxnard had 12 homicides, according to the agency's website, while Santa Maria saw 13.

It’s not a question of whether the city has enough police on the streets, Santa Maria Police Chief Ralph Martin said.

Following the Jan. 25 fatal stabbing of a Pioneer Valley High School student, the agency beefed up patrols and had a number of detectives working when a double shooting occurred on Elizabeth Street, a few blocks south of East Main Street.

“At one point when that shooting occurred we had 30 police officers working in the city,” Martin said.

Some gang-suppression team detectives actually were blocks away and heard the shots that night, showing up at the scene within 90 seconds and rendering aid to the victims.

“There were sufficient units out there,” Martin said. “Our response times are excellent. I think because they’re targeted and they appear to be preplanned, they’re not the average street robbery shooting.”

The culprit or culprits escaped quickly.

One way progress is being made toward stopping the violence, Martin said, is his officers are taking guns off the streets — 115 were confiscated in 2015 alone, he said, and several already in 2016.

“Did we prevent any homicides? Well, I would say we did, but you can’t prove it,” Martin said.

Martin said one program he hopes to bring to Santa Maria is the Gang Resistance and Education Training or GREAT, which he likened to Drug Abuse Resistance Education or DARE now taught in local schools.

While not a solution to today’s crimes, the program taught to elementary school students works to encourage them to resist joining criminal street gangs.

He estimated the program would cost $250,000 because two full-time officers would be needed to cover 20 elementary school campuses in the city.

In a best-case scenario, Martin said, the program could be in local classrooms as soon as fall 2016.

The violence in Santa Maria is all too familiar to Williams.

“Literally, every night in my city I have a young man of color committing some type of crime against another young man of color,” Williams said.

“We’ve learned from that to engage with different groups who can reach out and contact these kids.”

Oxnard police officers have linked up with many community groups working with at-risk youth, the chief said. If something happens in an area of town, different groups that work with youths can saturate the community to seek information and relay it to police.

“It’s just figuring out a way to connect the dots without jeopardizing the investigation, without jeopardizing anyone’s life,” she said.

The agency also partners with My Brother’s Keeper, an Obama administration initiative to help young boys go to college, learn a trade or earn a high school diploma en route to leading successful lives.

A gang-intervention and prevention grant helped fund a youth safety coordinator within the Recreation and Parks Department to link service-based organizations, gang-enforcement officers and community groups.

“We’ve been the recipient of a number of grants, really, designed at making connections and giving kids choices and opportunities even if they’ve not been successful in the past,” she said.

Like Santa Maria, Oxnard police have encountered witnesses unwilling to cooperate with police, something Williams said is occurring across the country.

Knowing that, Williams said, law enforcement needs to counteract those attitudes by working with groups that can reach out to people not willing to talk to officers.

Williams said it’s about building trust — police building trust with the community and the community building trust with police.

“We just need to work together,” she said.

“I say it all the time: A strong community needs a strong police department and a strong police department needs a supportive community.”

