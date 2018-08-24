Santa Maria Walk to End Alzheimer’s Makes Strides to End Debilitating Disease

The Alzheimer’s Association invites the North Santa Barbara County community to unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the 2018 Santa Maria Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, presented by Edward Jones, will take place on Saturday, September 29 at Waller Park in Santa Maria. Registration opens at 9 a.m., with 10 a.m. Promise Garden Ceremony and the walk at 10:30 a.m.

The Santa Maria Volunteer Walk Committee and Alzheimer’s Association, partnered with local sponsors, businesses, and vendors for the event.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is an experience for some 300 participants in Santa Maria to further the cause, from advocacy opportunities and clinical studies enrollment to support programs and services.

Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony.

“Please join and help us fight this horrible disease,” said Kathy Sullivan, R.N., Santa Maria Walk Committee honorary chair and vice president, Post-Acute Care Services for Dignity Health.

“Your fundraising efforts make a big impact locally here in Santa Maria,” she said.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. In California, Alzheimer’s is the third-leading cause of death.

As baby boomers age, the number of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease will rapidly escalate, increasing well beyond today’s more than 5 million Americans, including more than 10,000 in Santa Barbara County, to as many as 16 million by 2050.

To start or join a team or donate today for the Santa Maria Walk, visit act.alz.org/santamaria or contact Walk Manager Whitney McMullen at [email protected] or 805-892-4259 ext. 101.

The next Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Santa Barbara County will be in Santa Barbara on Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. Register and donate at act.alz.org/santabarbara.

To learn more about the disease and available resources, call the toll-free Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org. Also visit alz.org/CACentralCoast or call 805-892-4259.

— Ashley Lee for Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter.