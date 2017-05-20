New Santa Maria Wine Trolley Offers Vintage Experience

The city of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau (VCB) have unveiled the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley, an innovative public transportation experience that will launch over Memorial Day.

The Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley will run every weekend May 27-Sept. 4, allowing locals and visitors to enjoy round-trip excursions into the local wine country multiple times each weekend day.

“This is a uniquely exciting and affordable way to explore our world-class wine country,” said Jennifer Harrison, VCB’s director.

“You get to head into the vineyards to taste local wines, and on your way back, you can also stop in Old Town Orcutt to enjoy fine dining, local craft beer, shopping and more, all while experiencing the charm of riding a trolley,” she said.

The Wine Trolley route begins in Santa Maria at Town Center West near the pedestrian bridge on the west side of Broadway. Stops along the way include Costa de Oro Winery, Presqu'ile Winery and Cottonwood Canyon Winery.

The trolley continues with two stops in Old Town Orcutt at Orcutt Union Plaza and the corner of West Clark and Pacific before returning to Town Center West.

The trolley's step-on-step-off feature en route allows guests to stop at wineries and other sites of their choosing, then catch up with the trolley as it completes the loop.

Cost per person (transportation only, does not include wine tasting) is $10 in advance, or $18 when buying tickets at trolley stops.



The wine trolley will run every 75 minutes, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, starting at Town Center West. There will be one additional route from 5-6 p.m., but that will exclude Cottonwood Canyon and Presqu’ile wineries.

Wineries will have occasional blackout dates, due to private events, however, the trolley will continue to run. Check the VCB web site for the latest on schedules and news at santamariavalley.com.

The 28-passenger trolley is an extension of the city’s downtown trolley service launched in 2015. It is equipped to accommodate passengers with disabilities, with a lift and room for two mobility devices.

The idea for the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley was an outgrowth of collaborative discussions between the City and the Chamber.

“This collaboration is the latest example of how our community is rallying around the valley’s signature experiences to the benefit of both locals and visitors alike,” Harrison said.

Advance-sales tickets may be purchased at the following locations:



Ca’Del Grevino Wine & Café Bar, 400 E. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt



Core Winery, 105 W. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt



Costa de Oro Winery,1331 S. Nicholson Ave, Santa Maria



Cottonwood Canyon Winery, 3940 Dominion Road, Santa Maria



Nagy Wine Tasting Room, 145 S. Gary St., Ste 103, Old Orcutt



Old Town Market, 405 E. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt



Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Visitor & Convention Bureau, 614 S. Broadway, Santa Maria

For more information, visit www.santamariavalley.com or call 331-3779.