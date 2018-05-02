Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:03 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Maria Wine Trolley Begins 2018 Vintage Run

By Malei J. Weir for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau | May 2, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

After a successful inaugural season last summer, the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley is back, providing the public with roundtrip excursions into the local wine country. Service will resume Memorial Day weekend, with advance ticket sales opening May 8.

Coordinated by the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau and the city of Santa Maria, this public transportation experience runs Saturdays and Sundays, every weekend, May 26-Oct. 14, allowing locals and visitors to venture into the Santa Maria Valley wine country multiple times each weekend day.

“We were delighted with the enthusiastic support and ridership turnout that this service enjoyed last summer,” said Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau.

“We are excited to bring it back and offer people an affordable, safe way to enjoy our world-class wine country as well as stops in Old Town Orcutt and at the Radisson Hotel,” she said.

The Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley route begins at the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria, 3455 Skyway Drive. It makes two stops in Old Orcutt including the Orcutt Union Plaza and the corner of West Clark and Pacific.

The trolley continues into the wine country stopping at Presqu'ile Winery, Cottonwood Canyon Winery and Costa de Oro Winery before returning to the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria.
 
Along the way, guests may stop at wineries and locations of their choosing, then catch up with the trolley as it completes the loop. The experience is step on, step off, at one’s convenience.
 
The cost per person (transportation only, does not include wine tasting) is $10 in advance, or $18 per person when buying tickets at the trolley.

Advance tickets may be purchased at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, 614 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, as well as at Cnagy tasting room, Core Winery, Old Town Market, Costa De Oro Winery and Woody’s Butcher Block.

The wine trolley will operate on Saturdays and Sundays, and run every 60 minutes, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. starting at the Radisson Hotel.

The trolley will also run one additional route from 5-6:30 p.m., but will exclude Cottonwood Canyon and Presqu’ile wineries. This evening route leaves from Old Orcutt and stops at Costa de Oro before heading back to Old Orcutt, and to the Radisson.

Wineries will have occasional blackout dates, due to private events, however, the trolley will continue to run. Patrons are encouraged to call the tasting rooms ahead for groups larger than six and to confirm operating hours.

Check the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau web site for the latest on schedules and news: santamariavalley.com/winetrolley.
 
The 28-passenger trolley is an extension of the city’s downtown trolley service launched in 2015. It is equipped to accommodate passengers with disabilities, with a lift and room for two mobility devices.
 
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has also endorsed the trolley service. “The CHP supports the trolley project as it offers a safe alternative to drinking and driving while wine tasting,” said Efrem Moore, CHP-Santa Maria public information officer.

— Malei J. Weir for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau.

 

