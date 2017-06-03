Santa Maria Wins First CIF Baseball Title in 60 Years; Righetti Falls in Division 3 Final

Baseball

Trevor Garcia pitched a complete-game shutout and Santa Maria High jumped on Moreno Valley for six runs in the fourth inning, as the Saints won the CIF-SS Division 6 baseball championship with 9-0 win Saturday at UC Riverside.

It’s the school’s first CIF baseball title in 60 years. And the Saints did it by advancing out of the wild-card round and winning six playoff games.

Garcia allowed just four hits struck out seven and walked one in the historic win.

Santa Maria gave Garcia all the run support he would need in the fourth inning. No. 8 hitter Bobby Ruiz singled with the bases loaded to drive in two runs and Boogie Rodriguez followed with a RBI single to put the Saints ahead 3-0 against Moreno Valley starter Pedro Chayeb.

Isiah Garcia ripped a two-run double to center and Angel Esparza had a run-scoring groundout to make it 6-0.

Walnut 13, Righetti 2

The Warriors fell behind 5-0 after four innings and gave six runs in the fifth in the Division 3 final at UC Riverside.

Walnut banged out 15 hits and drew six walks in the game.

Mitch Bagby and Joseph Boivin drove in the runs for Righetti.