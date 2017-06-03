Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:28 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Santa Maria Wins First CIF Baseball Title in 60 Years; Righetti Falls in Division 3 Final

By Noozhawk Staff Report | June 3, 2017 | 10:06 p.m.

Trevor Garcia pitched a complete-game shutout and Santa Maria High jumped on Moreno Valley for six runs in the fourth inning, as the Saints won the CIF-SS Division 6 baseball championship with 9-0 win Saturday at UC Riverside.

It’s the school’s first CIF baseball title in 60 years. And the Saints did it by advancing out of the wild-card round and winning six playoff games.

Garcia allowed just four hits struck out seven and walked one in the historic win.

Santa Maria gave Garcia all the run support he would need in the fourth inning. No. 8 hitter Bobby Ruiz singled with the bases loaded to drive in two runs and Boogie Rodriguez followed with a RBI single to put the Saints ahead 3-0 against Moreno Valley starter Pedro Chayeb.

Isiah Garcia ripped a two-run double to center and Angel Esparza had a run-scoring groundout to make it 6-0.

Walnut 13, Righetti 2

The Warriors fell behind 5-0 after four innings and gave six runs in the fifth in the Division 3 final at UC Riverside.

Walnut banged out 15 hits and drew six walks in the game.

Mitch Bagby and Joseph Boivin drove in the runs for Righetti.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 