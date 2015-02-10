Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:41 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Woman Arrested on Child-Torture Charges

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 10, 2015 | 5:08 p.m.

Georgina Imelda Ruiz-Bojorquez

A Santa Maria woman who was a private day-care provider was arrested Tuesday on child-abuse and torture charges, and police are seeking additional victims.

Georgina Imelda Ruiz-Bojorquez, 50, was taken into custody at about 9:15 a.m. at her residence, according to Santa Maria police Sgt. Paul Van Meel. 

Officers were investigating allegations of child abuse and torture by Ruiz-Bojorquez, and obtained a warrant for her arrest on Monday, Van Meel said.

“The investigation resulted in numerous interviews and the discovery of multiple witnesses and victims,” Van Meel said. 

“The details of the torture are not being released at this time, although the incidents that are currently being charged took place between 1998 and 2005, and involved very young children.”

Police did not disclose the locations of Ruiz-Bojorquez's residence.

Ruiz-Bojorquez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of torture, with bail set at $500,000, Van Meel said. 

“Based on the allegations of torture and, more recently, repeated physical abuse of young children, SMPD detectives believe there is a likelihood there are other victims and witnesses who have not yet been identified,” Van Meel said. 

Anyone with information about the allegations is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Detective Bureau at 805.928.3781 or Crime Stoppers at at 877.800.9100.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 