Santa Maria Woman Arrested on Child-Torture Charges

A Santa Maria woman who was a private day-care provider was arrested Tuesday on child-abuse and torture charges, and police are seeking additional victims.

Georgina Imelda Ruiz-Bojorquez, 50, was taken into custody at about 9:15 a.m. at her residence, according to Santa Maria police Sgt. Paul Van Meel.

Officers were investigating allegations of child abuse and torture by Ruiz-Bojorquez, and obtained a warrant for her arrest on Monday, Van Meel said.

“The investigation resulted in numerous interviews and the discovery of multiple witnesses and victims,” Van Meel said.

“The details of the torture are not being released at this time, although the incidents that are currently being charged took place between 1998 and 2005, and involved very young children.”

Police did not disclose the locations of Ruiz-Bojorquez's residence.

Ruiz-Bojorquez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of torture, with bail set at $500,000, Van Meel said.

“Based on the allegations of torture and, more recently, repeated physical abuse of young children, SMPD detectives believe there is a likelihood there are other victims and witnesses who have not yet been identified,” Van Meel said.

Anyone with information about the allegations is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Detective Bureau at 805.928.3781 or Crime Stoppers at at 877.800.9100.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.