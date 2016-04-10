Santa Maria Woman Arrested on Felony DUI Charges After Striking Pedestrian

A 43-year-old Santa Maria woman was arrested on felony DUI charges Saturday after she allegedly ran down a pedestrian at the Santa Maria Town Center East parking lot.

Rene Michelle Castro also was charged with possession of methamphetamine and illegal paraphernalia, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers and Santa Maria firefighters responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. and found the female pedestrian trapped underneath a 2007 Toyota passenger vehicle, police said.

Firefighters were able to free the victim, whose name was not released, and she was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Details on her injuries and condition were not available.

The incident remained under investigation.

