Santa Maria Woman Badly Burned in Saturday Morning House Fire

Chadwell Drive resident flown to specialized burn center, victim’s husband treated for smoke inhalation

A Santa Maria woman suffered burns over about half her body after a Saturday morning fire at her Chadwell Drive home, authorities say.
A Santa Maria woman suffered burns over about half her body after a Saturday morning fire at her Chadwell Drive home, authorities say. (Santa Maria Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 20, 2016 | 12:02 p.m.

A Santa Maria house fire on Saturday morning left a woman with burns on about half of her body.

The Santa Maria Fire Department was dispatched to 1634 Chadwell Drive in northeast Santa Maria just after 8 a.m.

“When the crew arrived on scene they were told there was a possible victim inside, so they went in to search for that victim and perform a rescue,” Battalion Chief Leonard Champion said.

“The victim was found in the backyard with burns from the torso up.”

He said the woman, who lived in the house with her husband, had burns over 40 percent to 50 percent of her body.

She was transported by Calstar medical helicopter to a specialized burn center, reportedly in Sherman Oaks. Her name was not released.

The woman’s husband was treated for minor smoke inhalation at Marian Regional Medical Center and released, Champion said.

He said the fire was confined to the master bedroom with significant smoke damage throughout the single-story structure.

The initial response included four engines, a battalion chief and a paramedic, with an additional Santa Maria engine sent, meaning all the department’s equipment was at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known and fire investigators from the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County fire departments were at the scene late Saturday morning

Cal Fire and the county Fire Department dispatched engines to cover other calls in the city while the Santa Maria crews were busy with the Chadwell Drive fire, Champion said.

