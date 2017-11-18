Santa Maria Woman Dies After Being Pinned Between Vehicle, House

A Santa Maria woman died Saturday morning when a driver lost control while backing into a driveway, pinning her between a vehicle and a house.

Santa Maria police and firefighters were dispatched at 11:15 a.m. to a residence in the 600 block of West Albert Street near the Santa Maria Fairpark.

“The investigation revealed that the driver lost control of his vehicle while backing into his driveway,” Sgt. Duane Schneider said.

America Ortega Toscano, 23, of Santa Maria, was standing behind the vehicle and became pinned against the house.

Schneider said Toscano suffered a major head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police Traffic Bureau was investigating the incident.

Schneider said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the incident.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.