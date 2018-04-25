Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:22 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Woman Dies After Falling from Truck, Being Struck By Trailer

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 25, 2018 | 2:31 p.m.

A Santa Maria woman was killed after falling or jumping out of a vehicle and being struck by the trailer it was towing in Orcutt in Tuesday night, California Highway Patrol officer David Medina said Wednesday.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, CHP and AMR responded to the scene near Dickson Drive and Winter Road.

CHP officers said a caller claimed the woman fell out of a moving pickup and was hit by the trailer it was towing. 

“As the driver of the pickup/trailer drove away from the area, and for unknown reasons, the victim jumped in or attempted to jump in the pickup but failed to hang on, fell off and was run over by the trailer tires,” Medina said. 

The woman, identified as Jennifer Insley, 44, of Santa Maria was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with blunt force trauma to her head and chest.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The three-quarter-ton Chevy truck and gooseneck trailer were not at the scene when CHP officers initially arrived, but was later located in Guadalupe.

Officers contacted the owner of the truck at his residence in Guadalupe, Medina said. 

The relationship between the driver, whose name wasn’t released, and the woman is not clear, but they did know each other, Medina said. 

The driver was not arrested and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

No further details were available.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

