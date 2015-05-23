Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:59 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Woman Jailed on DUI, Hit-and-Run Charges After 2 Collisions

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 23, 2015 | 11:05 p.m.

Tarcelia Perez

A 21-year-old woman is facing felony hit-and-run and DUI charges after she allegedly was involved in two collisions Saturday in Santa Maria.

Tarcelia Perez of Santa Maria was taken into custody shortly before noon, according to Santa Maria police Sgt. Mark Norling.

The first collision occurred at Donovan Road and Railroad Avenue.

“The vehicle that caused the collision, a 2002 Toyota Corolla, fled the scene but was followed by a witness,”​ Norling said.

A short time later, he said, the Corolla was involved in another collision at Main Street and Blosser Road.

“Officers observed the suspect fleeing and attempted to stop it at Highway 166 and Black Road,”​ Norling said.

“The vehicle failed to yield to officers for approximately four miles.”

He said the vehicle became disabled and pulled over just east of Simas Road.

Perez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI, felony hit and run, evading a peace officer, and driving with a suspended license, Norling said.

The 28-year-old driver of one of the vehicles hit by the Corolla sustained minor injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

