Santa Maria Woman Killed in Head-On Crash Blamed on Wrong-Way DUI Driver

A Santa Maria woman was killed Saturday night in a head-on collision in Nipomo allegedly caused by an intoxicated wrong-way driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two other people were injured, one critically, in the crash that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on Thompson Avenue between East Knotts Street and Rancho Road.

Edgar Morales, 23, of Santa Maria was traveling north in the southbound lane when his Honda Accord slammed head-on into a BMW X5 driven by Maricela Marquez, 55, of Santa Maria, the CHP said.

A passenger in Marquez’s vehicle — Maria Medina, 82 — suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the CHP said.

Morales suffered major injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, the CHP said. Details on his condition were not available.

Medina sustained minor injuries.

Drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash, and Morales was placed under arrest at the hospital, the CHP said, adding that the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the CHP at 805.594.8700.

