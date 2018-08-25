Santa Maria Woman Killed in Highway 101 Crash Near Buellton

A 37-year-old Santa Maria woman was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle, rollover accident on Highway 101 near Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, which followed another fatal crash in the Buellton area Friday night, occurred at about 1:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes just north of Jonata Park Road, said Sgt. Thomas Pontes.

The driver of a Toyota Corolla drifted off the right right side of the roadway and struck several safety cones and an illuminated traffic advisory sign, Pontes said.

The vehicle continued out of control across the northbound lanes into the center median, where it overturned several times, Pontes said.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its wheels, with her pinned underneath, he added.

The victim was "conscious, alert and talking" when CHP officers arrived, Pontes said, but died at the scene shortly after Santa Barbara County firefighters lifted the vehicle off her.

Her name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, Pontes said, adding that it’s possible the woman fell asleep at the wheel.

The crash remained under investigation by the CHP.

