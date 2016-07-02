Santa Maria Woman, 27, Killed in Highway 101 Rollover Crash in Nipomo

A 27-year-old Santa Maria woman was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 south of Nipomo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the northbound freeway lanes a mile south of Tefft Street, the CHP said.

A 1999 Toyota RAV4 was traveling at an unknown speed when it drifted off the right side of the roadway onto the dirt shoulder.

The vehicle rolled several times, coming to rest on its roof, the CHP said.

The victim, who was wearing a seatbelt, was trapped in the wreckage and was declared dead at the scene by the San Luis Obispo County Coroner, the CHP said.

Her name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, which remained under investigation, is asked to contact the CHP in San Luis Obispo at 805.549.3261

