Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:47 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Woman, 27, Killed in Highway 101 Rollover Crash in Nipomo

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 2, 2016 | 8:10 a.m.

A 27-year-old Santa Maria woman was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 south of Nipomo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the northbound freeway lanes a mile south of Tefft Street, the CHP said.

A 1999 Toyota RAV4 was traveling at an unknown speed when it drifted off the right side of the roadway onto the dirt shoulder.

The vehicle rolled several times, coming to rest on its roof, the CHP said.

The victim, who was wearing a seatbelt, was trapped in the wreckage and was declared dead at the scene by the San Luis Obispo County Coroner, the CHP said.

Her name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, which remained under investigation, is asked to contact the CHP in San Luis Obispo at 805.549.3261

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 