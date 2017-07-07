Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:53 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Woman Among 2 Killed in Oceanside Crash

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 7, 2017 | 1:19 p.m.

A Santa Maria woman was one of two people killed Friday in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver in Oceanside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred on southbound Interstate 5 at 2 a.m. when one driver was traveling the wrong direction, CHP Officer Chris Parent said. 

Initially, CHP officers suspected the 38-year-old Santa Maria woman, driving a Toyota 4Runner, was going the wrong direction, but now believe the man in the Toyota Camry caused the crash, based on interviews regarding her destination, Parent said.

The CHP was investigating whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, but was waiting for toxicology reports.

Names of the Santa Maria woman and the second driver, a 31-year-old man from Oceanside, were not released pending notification of family members. 

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the area were closed for at least two hours due to the crash and investigation. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

