Santa Maria Woman Seriously Hurt in SLO County Crash

A Santa Maria woman suffered major injuries in a crash that injured two other people Wednesday afternoon on Highway 101 in northern San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. on the southbound lanes, just south of the Monterey County line, the CHP said.

For unknown reasons, the driver — Shelby L. Shelbi, 18, of Monterey County — swerved to the right while traveling about 70 mph, and struck a steel guard rail, the CHP said.

The vehicle, a 2005 Chrysler, rolled down a dirt embankment and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels in a ditch, the CHP said.

Two passengers — Helen V. Shelbi, 82, of Santa Maria, and Sandie L. Shelbi, 56, of Monterey County — suffered major injuries in the crash, the CHP said.

The driver suffered minor injuries, the CHP said.

