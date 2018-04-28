Santa Maria Woman Seriously Injured in Highway 101 Crash

A Santa Maria woman suffered serious injuries Tuesday night when she was ejected from her vehicle during an accident on Highway 101 in Nipomo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Tatiana Castro, 20, was taken to Marian Medical Center with major injuries after the crash, which occurred at 6:15 p.m. south of Tefft Street, the CHP said.

Matthew McNew, 29 of San Diego was southbound in a Chevy Silverado when he made an unsafe lane change, cutting off Castro’s Toyota 4 Runner, the CHP said.

Castro steered into a dirt median to avoid a collision, then lost control of her vehicle, which struck a Hyundai Sonata before overturning several times, the CHP said.

Castro was not wearing a seatbelt, the CHP said, and was thrown onto the roadway.

The driver of the Hyundai, Marcia Short, 35, of Orcutt, suffered minor injuries in the crash, the CHP said.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident remained under investigation.

