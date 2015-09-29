Santa Maria Woman Stabbed During Carjacking Attempt

Advice

A woman was stabbed late Monday night during an attempted carjacking, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Shortly after 11 p.m., when officers responded to Fesler and Thornburg streets on a report of an attempted carjacking, they found a Santa Maria woman with a knife wound to her arm.

The victim told investigators the suspect attempted to take her vehicle, but was unsuccessful. However, he fled on foot with her purse.

The woman was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where she was treated and released.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, medium complexion, approximately 5-foot-6 and in his 30s, wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781, X 2277.

