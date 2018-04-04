Santa Maria Women’s Network Introduces 2017-18 Board

The new Board of Directors for the Santa Maria Women’s Network was voted in by participating members at the group's July meeting.

Board members include: Gina Gluyas, Sandra Fuhring, Sandra Dickerson, Kristie Scott, Christie Benedetti, Erika Weber, Anica Julian, Stephanie Flores, Jodi Radford, Susie Duane, Cara Martinez, Lisa Ramos Murray, Virginia Burroughs and Cristina Martins Sinco.

Each took an oath to perform her duties to the best of her ability in hopes of growing the organization into one of the biggest and best Santa Maria networking groups in the area.

The Santa Maria Women’s Network is designed to promote the professional and personal development of its members.

Membership includes men and women from the business and private sectors of the community who gather to exchange information, provide mutual support and assist in the overall advancement of women.

Monthly luncheons are held at the Santa Maria Country Club the first Wednesday of each month. Luncheon costs are $22 for members, $25 for guests. Meetings include networking activities or featured speakers.

Proceeds help pay for the annual Women of Excellence dinner, luncheon costs, and are distributed in scholarship funds and grants for local students, teachers, nonprofits and annual member grant.

To learn more, visit www.SMWN.net or attend any of the monthly meetings.

— Anica Julian for Santa Maria Women’s Network.