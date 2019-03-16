Santa Maria Working to Determine City’s Recreational Needs

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is conducting an assessment of the community’s leisure needs. Data will be used to develop an action plan. The Recreation and Parks Department wants to hear from local residents, business owners, sports groups, arts groups and other interested parties.

As part of the planning process, a survey will be used for assessing the community's recreation and parks needs.

Starting Friday, March 15, 3,830 randomly selected households will receive surveys in their mailboxes. The survey will be available online in English and Spanish by the end of March.

Also, Spanish-speaking staff will conduct intercept surveys at key locations and events in late March and the first week of April.

The Leisure Needs Assessment and Action Plan will provide a preliminary evaluation of the city’s current leisure desires and demands, expected growth, potential impacts on future community leisure services, and a potential recreation/community center.

A series of community focus groups and public meetings were held in January to launch the information-gathering phase of the project. A Findings Presentation and Visioning Workshop will be held with the Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday, May 14.

The city has hired GreenPlay, LLC, a nationally known parks and recreation management consulting firm, whose home office is in Louisville, CO, to oversee the Leisure Needs Assessment and Action Plan process.

Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Rhonda Garietz for city of Santa Maria.