City of Santa Maria Hosting Public Workshop to Present Measure A Program of Projects

The City of Santa Maria will host a public workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 15 to present the five-year program of projects for utilizing Measure A sales tax funds.

The workshop will be held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St. Staff will present the Program of Projects and ask the public for any comments or suggestions.

Measure A was approved by county voters on the Nov. 4, 2008, ballot, and is a half-cent sales tax that provides dedicated revenues slated for local transportation projects and programs in Santa Barbara County.

Projects identified within the Program of Projects will be performed between July 1, 2014,and June 30, 2019. Examples of these projects include roadway maintenance, street sign maintenance, traffic signals, street lighting, traffic safety improvements, alternative transportation enhancements and more.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works/Engineering Division at 805.925.0951 x225.

— Shad Springer is a principal civil engineer for the Santa Maria Public Works Department.