Santa Maria Youth Center Sets Spring Break Hours

The city of Santa Maria’s Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 South McClelland St., will have temporary extended hours for spring break, Friday, April 19, through Saturday, April 27. Hours will be noon-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The center normally closes from 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

There will be games and activities available such as Nerf Wars, access to the fitness room, pool tournaments, drones, connect four tournaments, and movie nights on Fridays.

Participants must be in the 7th through 12th grades. Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center membership is required. Membership is free.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.