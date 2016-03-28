Church Youth Leader, Coach Arrested on Child-Molestation Charges in Santa Maria

A local church youth leader and coach was arrested Monday on child-molestation charges, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Daniel James Moreno, 25, of Santa Maria was taken into custody at an undisclosed residence at 12:40 a.m. Monday, police said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of continual sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

According to police, investigators learned that Moreno is a youth leader in a local church and also coaches youth sports.

The names of the church and the sports programs were not released by police.

Detectives are seeking out persons who might have further information concerning this investigation or other related crimes.

This investigation is ongoing and the Police Department requests any information be directed to the Investigations Division at 805.928.3781.

