Santa Maria’s Dale Schumacher, Summerland’s Martin Tucker Candidates for Senior Assembly

Advice

The Area Agency on Aging is pleased to announce that there are two candidates for election as the Senior Assembly member from Santa Barbara County to the California Senior Legislature . “Balloting for the election of a new Senior Assembly person is under way with a deadline of May 30, 2014,” announced Amy Mallett, chairwoman of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council. “Voting is being conducted on the Area Agency on Aging website, www.CentralCoastSeniors.org .

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >