Your Health
Santa Maria’s Dale Schumacher, Summerland’s Martin Tucker Candidates for Senior Assembly

By Joyce Ellen Lippman for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens | May 4, 2014 | 1:45 p.m.

The Area Agency on Aging is pleased to announce that there are two candidates for election as the Senior Assembly member from Santa Barbara County to the California Senior Legislature.

“Balloting for the election of a new Senior Assembly person is under way with a deadline of May 30, 2014,” announced Amy Mallett, chairwoman of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council. “Voting is being conducted on the Area Agency on Aging website, www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.



“The two candidates are Dale Schumacher of Santa Maria and Martin Tucker of Summerland. Candidates have provided biographical information, which can be accessed at the Commission website.”

The California Senior Legislature is a four-day model legislative session in which 120 elected senior delegates convene in Sacramento to consider aging-related bills they have written. Year-round activities include advocacy efforts to support the priorities of the CSL.

The California Senior Legislature establishes priorities for consideration by the Legislature in the following session to address the concerns and needs of California’s senior citizens. The CSL was established by the Legislature to provide an organized grass-roots advocacy tool with direct input into the Legislature.

The first session of the CSL was held in 1980. Since that time, CSL delegates have spearheaded advocacy efforts in long-term care, elder abuse, nursing home reform, national health plan and many other areas. The next session is scheduled for October.

“The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging, is responsible for the conduct of the election of local CSL delegates,” Mallett said. “This election is part of the statewide election of delegates every four years. The San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties have three delegates to the CSL. Two delegates won re-election due to noncompetition. They are Senior Senator Alice Loh of San Luis Obispo and Senior Assemblyperson Garilee Cave of Los Osos.

“Any person who is 60 years of age or over and is a resident of Santa Barbara County is eligible to vote,” she said. “A person can vote by accessing the website of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens at www.CentralCoastSeniors.org. If you do not have Internet access, please visit your local senior center or library to cast your vote.”

For more information, contact the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging office at 1.800.510.2020, 805.965.3288, 805.925.9554 or via e-mail to [email protected].

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

