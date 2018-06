Santa Maria’s Dale Schumacher, Summerland’s Martin Tucker Candidates for Senior Assembly

Advice

The Area Agency on Aging is pleased to announce that there are two candidates for election as the Senior Assembly member from Santa Barbara County to the California Senior Legislature.



“Balloting for the election of a new Senior Assembly person is under way with a deadline of May 30, 2014,” announced Amy Mallett, chairwoman of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council. “Voting is being conducted on the Area Agency on Aging website, www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.