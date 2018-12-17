Santa Maria’s Holiday Decorating Winners Light Up The Night

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission has announced the winners of the 22nd Annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights Decorating Contest. This year, new community entries and past participants competed in various categories.

Judging was conducted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission. The 2018 winners will be recognized at the City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, in City Hall Council Chambers, 110 E. Cook St.

The winners are:

Best Decorated Rookie Resident: Goldin Family, 437 E. Camino Colegio



Simply Christmas Award Winner: Ortega Family, 1937 Ybarra Ave.



Norman Rockwell Award Winner: Fleming Family, 520 Mariott Road



Clark Griswold Award Winner: Nicholas Family, 1947 Trinity Drive



Neighborhood Spirit Award Winner: 2442, 2445, 2423, 2498 Wailea Court



Holiday Hall of Fame:

Hindle Family, 1030 Cortez Drive

Melena Family, 515 North Lucas Drive

Gomez Family, 405 S. Palisade Drive

Carcarey Family, 407 Pam Court

Vea Family, 476 S. Palisade Drive

Bernard Family, 228 South Linda Drive

Côté Family, 1048 Granada St.

Cardona Family, 2040 Lassen Drive

Urquhart Family, 1026 Butterfly Court

Michael B. Clayton, 400 E. Orange St.

Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights is an annual holiday decorating contest presented by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission, and People for Leisure And Youth, Inc.

Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Beth Cleary for city of Santa Maria.