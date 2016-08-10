Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Maria’s Josh Prenot Earns Silver Medal in 200 Breaststroke

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | August 10, 2016 | 8:03 p.m.

Josh Prenot of Santa Maria took the silver medal in the 200-meter breaststroke at the Rio Olympics on Wednesday night.

Santa Maria’s Josh Prenot won the silver medal in the 200 breaststroke Click to view larger
Santa Maria’s Josh Prenot won the silver medal in the 200 breaststroke (USA Swimming photo)

Prenot was edged out by Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan for the gold by .07 seconds. Balandin won in 2 minutes, 7.46 seconds, giving his country its first-ever swimming medal.  Prenot clocked 2:07.53  and Anton Chupkov of Russia took the bronze medal in 2:07.70.

Prenot is the first American man to medal in the event since Brendan Hansen in 2004.

“It means a whole lot,” Prenot told reporters. “I got a medal. I can’t be more happy with that.”

Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki led the majority of the race, but Balandin and Prenot picked up their stroke rate and blew past Koseki down the stretch.

Prenot, 23, who swam for the Santa Maria Swim Club in his youth and completed his collegiate career at Cal this past June by winning the NCAA title in the 400 IM, finished second in his Olympic semifinal heat to Japan’s Ippei Watanabe, who set an Olympic record with a time of 2:07.22.  Prenot swam 2:07.78 and Balandin came in fourth in 2:08.20. The favored Watanabe finished sixth in the final.

As he picked up the pace down the home stretch, Prenot said he could only see the swimmers on either side of him. “I no idea what was going on, so I just started sprinting with 80 meters to go.”

His reaction to winning a medal: “I’m so stoked.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 