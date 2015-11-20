Santa Maria’s Miller Family Recognized as ‘Most Admired Grapegrowers in North America’

Wine

The Miller Family, owners of Bien Nacido Vineyards, Solomon Hills Vineyards and French Camp Vineyards, has been named one of the “Most Admired Grapegrowers in North America” in the November/December 2015 issue of Vineyard and Winery Management Magazine, recognized for their dedication to quality and their “white glove” approach to farming.

“This is very exciting for our whole family,” said spokesperson Nicholas Miller. “We are truly honored to be recognized in this fashion and among such fantastic growers.”

The Miller family, a sixth-generation farming family, arrived in the Santa Maria Valley in 1969 and planted vineyards in the early 1970s on historic Rancho Tepusquet, a California land grant property.

During this time they established the renowned Bien Nacido Vineyards, known for its production of Burgundian varieties, chiefly pinot noir and chardonnay.

In 1973, they also established French Camp Vineyards, originally part of the San Juan Ranch in the Paso Robles appellation. Twenty years later, the Miller family planted Solomon Hills Vineyards in the Santa Maria Valley appellation, and fruit from this site quickly became coveted by young winemakers looking for something unique and outstanding.

Today, Stephen Miller and sons, Marshall and Nicholas, work directly with renowned winemaking legends to produce some of California’s most coveted fruit. They are devoted to farming to their client’s specifications, and their commitment to detail is exemplary, guaranteeing that every winemaker receives something that they can be proud of.

The Miller Family’s dedication to farming continues to receive critical acclaim: Bien Nacido Vineyards was named one of the “Top Five California Vineyards” in 2015 by Wall Street Journal, “Vineyard of the Year” in 2010 by the California State Fair and named one of the “Top 25 Vineyards in the World” by Wine & Spirits Magazine.

To learn more about the Miller family and their reputable vineyards, please visit www.biennacidovineyards.com.

