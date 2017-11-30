Santa Maria’s Pressing Defense Too Much for Bishop Diego

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego had trouble against Santa Maria's full-court pressure defense and dropped a 50-22 girls basketball decision on the second day of the Bird Cage Classic.

"Their full-court pressure got to us, and we wouldn’t settle down and adjust to it," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said. "We felt rushed in every aspect of the game. It was a good experience for us to know what we have to work on to get better."

The Cardinals were outscored 20-6 in the second quarter and couldn't recover.

Natalie Whiting scored 10 points and Sydney Naour added six for Bishop (1-), which plays against Orcutt Academy on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.