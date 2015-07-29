Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:51 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Paula Man Arrested for String of Goleta Vehicle Burglaries

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | July 29, 2015 | 10:55 a.m.

A Santa Paula man is accused of stealing items from seven unlocked cars in the Goleta area of Kellogg Avenue and Berkeley Road in early July and then stealing a car, which he drove home with all the stolen items, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department

William Carroll, 48, is in the Ventura County Jail after being arrested by Santa Paula police, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

The Sheriff's Department forwarded charges of grand theft, auto theft and other charges to the District Attorney's Office. 

Investigators say Carroll "set out to steal property out of unlocked vehicles" from 11 p.m. July 6 to 5 a.m. the next morning.

He allegedly stole items from seven unlocked vehicles and took a unlocked vehicle that had the keys left inside, in which he drove back to Santa Paula. 

William Carroll

Santa Paula police pulled Carroll over for a traffic stop 10 days later and discovered he was driving a stolen car, Hoover said.

The officers found stolen property from the Goleta burglaries inside, with a value of more than $2,000, she said. 

Following the thefts, authorities remind residents to lock vehicles and keep windows closed, keep valuables hidden and not leave spare keys inside vehicles. 

