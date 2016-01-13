Santa Paula Punishes Cate in 2nd Half

Cate’s poor second half led to a 4-0 defeat against Santa Paula in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer match on Wednesday.
The Cardinals scored three goals in the final 40 minutes.
"We fielded two completely different teams today,” Cate coach Jim Kane said. “ The team in the first half showed up to play today. The team in the second half was going through the motions. You cannot play a team as talented as Santa Paula and expect to compete by going through the motions."
Cate managed four great scoring opportunities, with one shot being cleared off the line and another stopped on a spectacular save by the Santa Paula goalkeeper.
