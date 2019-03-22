Santa Paula Scores Early, Knocks Carpinteria Out of First Place

Baseball

Santa Paula pounded Carpinteria for nine runs in the first three innings and beat the Warriors 9-2 to take sole possession of first place in the Citrus Coast League baseball race on Friday.

Santa Paula is 7-2 in league and Carpinteria falls to 6-3, leaving it in a tied for second place with Fillmore and Malibu at noon 6-3.

The Cardinals tagged Carpinteria starter Noah Nuño with four runs in the first inning.

The Warriors threatened in the bottom of the first, loading the bases with not outs. But Santa Paula's Daniel Coronado pitched out of the game.

Santa Paula scored twice in the second and three times in the third against Miles Souza.

Souza settled down and retired nine in a row, but it was too late for the Warriors.

Souza drove in both runs for the Warriors. Nuño had two hits and Mayer reached base four times, twice on hit by pitches and twice on walks.

"I looked it up to be sure it was an accurate description to say that we "laid an egg," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "It's accurate. We flopped. A lot of credit goes to Santa Paula as they were hungry for the win and played very well. They attacked us at the plate, chased our starter immediately, had us on our heels at the plate and flashed the leather."

Cooney noted that Souza improved as the game went wore on, Jacob Macias made some nice plays at shortstop and Diego Hernandez played steady at catcher.

The Warriors take a break from league play next week and play Santa Ynez on Wednesday and Cabrillo on Saturday in non-league games.





