Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 23 , 2019, 1:36 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Santa Paula Scores Early, Knocks Carpinteria Out of First Place

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 22, 2019 | 7:52 p.m.

Santa Paula pounded Carpinteria for nine runs in the first three innings and beat the Warriors 9-2 to take sole possession of first place in the Citrus Coast League baseball race on Friday.

Santa Paula is 7-2 in league and Carpinteria falls to 6-3, leaving it in a tied for second place with Fillmore and Malibu at noon 6-3.

The Cardinals tagged Carpinteria starter Noah Nuño with four runs in the first inning.

The Warriors threatened in the bottom of the first, loading the bases with not outs. But Santa Paula's Daniel Coronado pitched out of the game.

Santa Paula scored twice in the second and three times in the third against Miles Souza.

Souza settled down and retired nine in a row, but it was too late for the Warriors. 

Souza drove in both runs for the Warriors. Nuño had two hits and Mayer reached base four times, twice on hit by pitches and twice on walks.

"I looked it up to be sure it was an accurate description to say that we "laid an egg," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "It's accurate. We flopped. A lot of credit goes to Santa Paula as they were hungry for the win and played very well.  They attacked us at the plate, chased our starter immediately, had us on our heels at the plate and flashed the leather."

Cooney noted that Souza improved as the game went wore on, Jacob Macias made some nice plays at shortstop and Diego Hernandez played steady at catcher.

The Warriors take a break from league play next week and play Santa Ynez on Wednesday and Cabrillo on Saturday in non-league games.


 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 