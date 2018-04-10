Santa Paula to Kick Off Remember727 U.S. Tour Honoring Korean War Veterans

One year ago, a Korean American young lady decided to travel around the world. She chose to visit all countries that assisted in the defense of South Korea during the Korean War.

In just four months, she visited 26 countries to give homage to surviving Korean War veterans — her grandpas — from around the world. Her humility, her passion and her deep, heartfelt gratitude deeply touched the hearts of these veterans and their families. She personally thanked these veterans for her life, her freedom and the freedom of the South Korean people.

Some of the countries may not have sent soldiers but were involved with medical services and other essential services in the aid of South Korea. Along the way, she was assisted by her “angels” in various ways, including local travel, accommodations, meals and other forms of needed assistance.

Not only did she partake in a grueling travel schedule, moving about in her 4-inch heels, she religiously documented her encounters on her Facebook page and her website Remember727.org with numerous photos and extensive text.

This young lady is Hannah Kim, a former congressional chief of staff. She recently was named the official envoy/ambassadress of the Korean War Memorial Foundation out of Washington, D.C.

Earlier this year, Kim announced another tour. She will be meeting with Korean War veterans, visiting Korean War memorials, raising awareness and funds for the Korean War Wall of Remembrance in Washington, D.C. She will visit all 50 states, “Coming to a Korean War memorial near you!”

Kim has decided to kick off this national tour with a motorcycle ride down Highway 126, the Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway to Santa Paula’s Korean War Memorial. Once again, she personally will give homage to local Korean War veterans. This is being billed as the Remember727 U.S. Tour Kickoff Ride.

Ceremonies with Kim at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Santa Paula at Veterans Memorial Park will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Santa Paula community and other interested parties have an open invitation to attend this very special event. Santa Paula’s own VFW and the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 56, Ventura County has been in active support of this event and has assisted in its organization.

Bikers riding and honoring Korean War veterans will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Ventura Harley-Davidson dealership with a ride briefing at 10 a.m. and will depart the dealership at 10:20 a.m. for Santa Paula.

Bikers from various veterans motorcycle rider groups, the American Legion Riders, Patriot Guard, Rolling Thunder and others along with Ventura, Simi Valley, Top Rocker HOGs (Harley Owner Groups) chapters will participate. The bikers will escort Kim to Santa Paula from the Ventura Harley-Davidson dealership, helping to bring attention and awareness to Kim’s mission, and raising awareness about Korean War veterans and the 8,000 POW/MIAs who have yet to return home.