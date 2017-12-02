Santa Paying Visit to Carpinteria Chamber Mixer

Carpinteria Chamber’s 2017 Holiday Networking Mixer on Dec. 6 to Feature Food, Entertainment and a Visit from a Special Santa

Holiday entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, hot apple cider and a visit from Santa will highlight the Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Networking Mixer, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6 at GranVida, 5464 Carpinteria Ave. Members of the public and chamber members are invited to attend.

The mixer is hosted by GranVida Senior Living & Memory Care.

Guests will be treated to a visit from Santa, a.k.a GranVida resident Richard Goodman. Goodman has delighted children and adults alike for the past 50 years with his holiday season portrayal of Santa Claus.

He has traveled worldwide portraying Santa and spent six seasons in China doing tours as the Jolly Old Elf.

The cost to attend is $5 for members, $10 for non-members. RSVP at www.carpinteriachamber.org or call 684-5479.



— Jennifer Goddard for Carpinteria Chamber.