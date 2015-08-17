Santa Ynez Accounting Firm Adds New Manager to Roster

Advice

C&D llp, Santa Ynez Valley’s largest accounting firm, continues to grow with the addition of Manager Heather M. Gauld, CPA.

Gauld's background includes over nine years in public accounting with expertise in tax compliance and planning for individuals and business entities. She has broad experience in preparation of individual, business returns and fiduciary tax.

“We’re very pleased to have Heather join the C&D team and look forward to having her expertise available to help serve our clients. Heather’s experience and tax knowledge will be an asset to our firm and we all look forward to her joining our growing team of professionals,” commented Tammy Vogsland, CPA, one of the firm’s partners specializing in estate and trust planning.

“As an added bonus, like me, Heather was raised in the Santa Ynez Valley and has strong personal connections to the area” noted Mike Sgobba, CPA and Partner at C&D.

Gauld graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a bachelor's in business administration with concentrations in accounting and finance.

She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of CPAs. She makes her home in Buellton with her husband and young son.

Gauld currently serves on the Legacy Committee of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra and is working towards completing her master's in tax through Golden Gate University.

C&D llp, CPAs and Advisors, founded over 50 years ago, is the largest firm of certified public accountants in Santa Ynez Valley and one of the largest in Santa Barbara County.

The firm’s staff of 28, which includes 12 CPAs, serves a widely diversified clientele that includes many individuals and companies from outside the local area.

— Jean Howie is the firm administrator at C&D llp.