Santa Ynez and Cabrillo Tie For First in Los Padres League Golf Tournament

7 teams, ranging from Santa Ynez to Morro Bay, competed in Thursday's Los Padres League girls golf tournament at Nipomo's Monarch Dunes Golf Course.
Lompoc's Kendall Martin and Santa Ynez's Eva Hennessee took home medalist honors with a tie for first, shooting a 47 each on the 9-hole par-36 course.
Santa Ynez and Cabrillo tied for first in the tournament with team scores of 255.
"I'm very proud of our team," said Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho. "They put forth a solid effort today. This is our lowest score and first time we have gotten a first place in 4 years."
Team Scores:
1. (Tie) Santa Ynez: 255
1. (Tie) Cabrillo: 255
3. Orcutt Academy: 270
4. Nipomo: 282
5. Morro Bay: 284
6. Lompoc: 289
7. Santa Maria: 344
