Santa Ynez Chumash Donate $40,500 for Local Fireworks Displays

To ensure that county residents have a blast on the Fourth of July, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $40,000 to help fund annual fireworks shows in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Valley, Goleta and Lompoc.

“Fourth of July fireworks displays bring together families in our community for one special night each summer,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We’re happy to provide the funding needed to help keep the tradition going.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation began receiving requests in April for donations that would offset the significant pyrotechnic costs that prevent many small communities from hosting their own shows. The total donated to local city parks and recreation departments, chambers of commerce and Rotary clubs was $40,500.

Local families will be able to participate in safe and fun Fourth of July festivities throughout Santa Barbara County this year. To learn more about the locations and event times of shows in your area, go online or call:

» Goleta — www.goletafireworks.org

» Lompoc — 805.875.8100

» Santa Barbara — 805.568.1811

» Santa Maria — 805.925.2403

» Santa Ynez — www.santaynezvalleyrotary.org/

Through its foundation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $16 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the Chumash’s long-standing tradition of giving. Click here to find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.