Local News

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Elects Kenneth Kahn as New Tribal Chairman

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 29, 2016 | 9:28 a.m.
Kenneth Kahn
Kenneth Kahn

Vice Chairman Kenneth Kahn was elected to take over as tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians at a Thursday night meeting, according to a statement released Friday. 

“I am deeply honored that my fellow tribal members have elected me to serve as our new tribal chairman,” Kahn said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow Business Committee members to ensure that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians continues to grow and prosper.”

Kahn, 39, has been involved in the tribe’s government since 2003 when he was first elected to serve on the Business Committee.

He was the youngest member to ever serve on the committee, at 25 years old, and later served as secretary/treasurer and vice chairman.

Former Chairman Vincent Armenta served for 17 years and resigned from the job in March to pursue a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in New York. 

The tribe credits Armenta with building a thriving business enterprise that includes the Chumash Casino Resort, Hotel Corque, Root 246, the Hadsten House, two gas stations and a winery.

Kahn’s family has long been involved in tribal government and politics. His grandmother, grandfather and father have all served on the Business Committee and his mother currently serves on the Education Committee, according to a statement.  

Kahn has lived on the reservation for most of his life and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley High School. He has also worked for the auditing department of the Chumash Casino.

He currently serves on several boards including the Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara, the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA and the Channel Islands YMCA.

Nominations for a new chairman were made during the April 12 General Council meeting and tribal members voted via absentee ballot, according to a statement.

“The tribe’s chairman and Business Committee are responsible for establishing policies and overseeing the legal and business affairs of the tribe, while providing for the economic well-being of its members,” a statement said.

“Self-government is essential for tribal communities to protect their unique cultures and identities. And, in turn, tribal cultures and traditions provide a foundation upon which tribal communities are governed.”

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

