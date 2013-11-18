Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation Honors Efforts of Five Local Nonprofits

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation honored five Santa Barbara County nonprofits for their contributions to the community during its annual awards presentation at the Chumash Casino Resort’s AAA Four Diamond-rated restaurant, The Willows.

The event, held last Thursday, recognized five local nonprofits for their efforts in five distinct categories: community enhancement and environment; culture and recreation; education and personal development; health and human services; and Native American.

This year, the five nonprofits that were honored with $5,000 service awards were the Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center, the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation, Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley, the American Heart Association and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

“Each year, this event is about honoring great nonprofits that serve as our partners in the community and share in our spirit of giving,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center was honored in the community enhancement and environment category for its service to the diverse, underserved and geographically isolated area in Northern Santa Barbara County. It will soon unveil the Cuyama Valley Community Center, creating a hub that is focused on bringing people together to improve access to vital services, such as literacy, family support, adult education, commodity assistance and youth services, among others.

Past recipients of this award have been the Santa Barbara Zoological Foundation (2010), Santa Barbara Channelkeeper (2011) and the Community Environmental Council (2012).

Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation, which has promoted youth activities in the community since 1955, was honored with the culture and recreation award. The group has raised money through local campaigns and provided funding for the vast majority of recreational fields in the Santa Ynez Valley, including Sunny Fields Park and Pony League Fields.

Past recipients of this award include the Lompoc Family YMCA (2010), the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (2011) and Arts Outreach (2012).

Friends of the Library of SYV were honored in the education and personal development category for its ongoing efforts to make the community aware of the services and needs of the Santa Ynez Library. The group has stimulated expansion of the library’s collections, facilities and services, while also supporting programs that directly affect the needs of children and adults in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Past recipients of this award are the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara (2010), the Santa Barbara County Education Office (2011) and the Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter (2012).

The American Heart Association, whose Central Coast Division is based in Santa Barbara, was honored in the health and human services category for its continued efforts to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. The local affiliate is also backing the organization’s ambitious goal to improve cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20 percent while reducing deaths from cardiovascular diseases and stroke by 20 percent by the year 2020.

Past recipients of this award are Family Care Network (2010), Court Appointed Special Advocates (2011) and the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program (2012).

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum received the Native American award in recognition of its preservation and celebration of maritime heritage on the Central Coast. It has developed interactive exhibits and engaging displays while including Chumash peoples and their traditions as it relates to maritime culture.

Past recipients of this award are Growing Solutions (2010), the Ventura County Indian Education Consortium (2011) and American Indian Health & Services (2012).

Through its foundation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $18 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. Click here to find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.