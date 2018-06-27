Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Sponsors Lompoc Fireworks Event

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has been named a sponsor for this year’s 4th of July Spectacular Fireworks Show, the Lompoc Recreation Division has announced.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has contributed $8,000 to the 2018 show at Lompoc High School’s Huyck Stadium.

Joining the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians in supporting the community event is entertainment sponsor Toyota of Lompoc.

“The city of Lompoc’s 4th of July Spectacular Fireworks Show is special to our community, and we are so grateful for the support of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Toyota of Lompoc in making this year’s event even more spectacular and memorable,” said Mario Guerrero Jr., Lompoc Recreation Division manager.

Gates for the July 4 fireworks show open at 5 p.m.. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for family friendly activities including games, prizes and refreshments.

Tickets can be purchased at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., during regular business hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Cost of pre-sale tickets are $2 for youth ages 12 and under, and $5 for adults.

Tickets bought the day of the show at the event will be $5 for youth ages 12 and under, and $8 for adults.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.