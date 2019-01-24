Santa Ynez Blanks Dos Pueblos, 3-0

Santa Ynez High shut out visiting Dos Pueblos 3-0 on Thursday in a boys soccer match. The Pirates improved to 4-3-1 in the Channel League and the Chargers fell to 4-4 and 13-8-2.
The home team took a 1-0 halftime lead on a header and added a pair of second-half scores.
"The Pirates came out strong today, playing a solid first half and ultimately getting a goal after they crossed the ball and found the striker's head to finish," said DP coach Matt York. "After a 1-0 halftime deficit, we thought we would come out strong in the second half. Instead as we pressed and overextended, they were able to counterattack and take advantage of mistakes and opportunities."
Dos Pueblos will travel to first-place San Marcos on Monday at 3 p.m.
