Santa Ynez Blanks San Marcos, Finishes Tied for 2nd in Channel League

Football

Pirates wait to see if they'll get an at-large berth in the CIF playoffs

Santa Ynez knew what needed to be done in Friday’s Channel League football finale against San Marcos.

The Pirates got the big win they wanted — a 42-0 blanking of the host Royals at Warkentin Stadium — and earned a share of second place in the final league standings with Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos at 3-2.

Now comes the agonizing part: waiting to see of the CIF-SS football playoff committee accepts their bid for an at-large berth in the Division 7 playoffs.

They’ll find out Saturday if they’re included in the 16-team bracket.

Coach Josh McClurg feels good about his team’s chances.

“I don’t want to jinx this, but we’ve been creating the matrix and there are four to five games that can go either way and open up some at-larges,” he said. “I think if there is an at-large, we’ll get it because we tied for second place. We’ll be the highest team and we have a strong league.”

The Pirates (6-4) two losses in league came against champion Lompoc, ranked No. 4 in Division 3, and Dos Pueblos, a Division 5 team. The other two defeats were against Nipomo and San Luis Obispo of the Central Section.

San Marcos ends its season at 2-8, 1-4 in the Channel League.

Santa Ynez came out strong after recovering San Marcos’ onside opening kickoff. The Pirates started their drive with big runs from Cash Transeth and Jasper Kadlec and completed it with a 21-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Ben Redell to Alex Lammers. Quincy Valle kicked the first of his five PATs for a 7-0 lead with less than two minutes into the first period.

San Marcos tried to surprise the Pirates’ aggressive defense with a halfback option pass, but running back Tommy Schaefer couldn’t get off a strong throw under heavy pressure and Eddy Sanchez picked it off for Santa Ynez.

McClurg was pleased how his defense dominated the line of scrimmage.

“I thought we came out and set the tone. We didn’t play to any level, we set our tone that everyone needed to play to,” he said.

The offense followed the defense’s lead.

On first down from the Pirate 33, Redell fired a 67-yard pass to Anthony Gills for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead at 5:57 of the first quarterback.

Gills, who split time at quarterback with Redell, played wide receiver in this game and a good night. He caught three passes for 98 yards and also ran the ball.

“We’d be stupid to not keep them both on the field,” said McClurg of the Redell-Gills combination.

Redell looked confident throwing the ball. He completed 6 of 14 passes for 154 yards and four touchdowns.

Redell and Gills were named the co-MVPs of the game and were presented the Norm Clevenger MVP Award.

Santa Ynez pooch-kicked after its second touchdown and recovered the ball at the San Marcos 42. Gills ran for 11 yards on first down and three plays later Redell completed his third touchdown pass of the first quarter, hitting Jasper Kadlec for a 23-yard score.

San Marcos suffered a blow on its next possession as leading receiver Josh Brown suffered an ankle injury.

The Royals got a break when Santa Ynez fumbled Andrew Aragon’s punt and they recovered it at the 49.

But Santa Ynez put a fierce pass rush on quarterback Ben Partee and sacked him for a 17-yard loss on first down. The Pirates recorded three more tackles for losses and forced San Marcos to punt from its 25.

Redell and Gills led the Santa Ynez offense down field, and Redell hit Dylan Hamilton for a 20-yard touchdown, making it 28-0 at 8:06 of the second quarter.

The Pirates tacked on two more scores in the third period: a 2-yard run by the versatile Juan Sanchez and a 2-yard run by Transeth.

Transeth rushed for 119 yards on 16 carries.

"We have a team that doesn’t back down no matter who we’re playing,” said McClurg. “This team is probably, in the last four years, the team that has gotten better the most throughout the season from start to finish. We were a very unseasoned team to start this year.

“I can’t say enough about this team — they're blue collar.”

The San Marcos defense stopped two Santa Ynez drives deep in its territory in the second half.

The game went to a running clock in the fourth quarter.