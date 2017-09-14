Santa Ynez Boys Water Polo Holds Off Rio Mesa, 11-7

Water Polo

Keller Haws scored four goals and Henry Allen added three, and Santa Ynez held off Rio Mesa, 11-7, in a non-league boys water polo game in Oxnard on Thursday.

The Pirates built a 6-2 lead by halftime, but Rio Mesa hung around and stayed within striking distance until the end.

"They kept us on our heels," Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski said of the Spartans. "I don't think our mental game was there as we gave up many exclusions and didn't manage the game very well."

Haws' four steals and a field block were key for Santa Ynez, which improved to 9-2. Connor Hiatt and Nolan Morrison each had two steals and two goals. Goalie Tristan Durbiano stopped a five-meter penalty shot.

Santa Ynez opens its final season in the Los Padres League on Wednesday at Santa Maria.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.