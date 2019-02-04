Santa Ynez, Cabrillo, Cate Ranked in CIF Baseball Preseason Polls

CIF Polls

Channel League newcomers Santa Ynez and Cabrillo are ranked in the CIF-SS baseball preseason polls that were released Monday.

Santa Ynez is listed fourth in Division 4 while Cabrillo is ninth in Division 5.

Also ranked is Cate at No. 7 in Division 7.

The CIF-SS also released Watch Lists for softball and boys volleyball.

In a combined Division 1-2 for boys volleyball, Santa Barbara is among the teams to watch this season.

In softball, San Marcos, a two-time CIF finalist in Division 4, is on the Watch List for Division 3 while Dos Pueblos is on the Division 4 list.

Carpinteria is on the list for Division 5.