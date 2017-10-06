Santa Ynez Residents Sound Off on Proposed County-Chumash Agreement for Camp 4 Property

Some critics expressed skepticism about the pact and why it was hammered out behind closed doors

Supervisor Joan Hartmann repeatedly told a standing-room-only crowd Thursday that if the county doesn't have an agreement with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians for development of the Camp 4 parcel, there will be no local control of the land in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley.

A Santa Barbara County ad hoc subcommittee, which includes Hartmann, Supervisor Das Williams and Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn, announced late last month a tentative agreement had been reached with the tribe for the Camp 4 property.

However, the news wasn't welcomed by many residents in the Santa Ynez Valley, who have expressed skepticism about the pact and why it was hammered out behind closed doors.

"I absolutely hear your concerns, and I also ask you to recognize that we are operating within the framework of federal tribal law," Hartmann said during Thursday's public meeting at the Solvang Veterans Hall.

More than 50 people packed the room, and a second meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Marriott at 555 McMurray Road in Buellton.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to consider, and perhaps adopt, the agreement at its Oct. 17 meeting in Santa Barbara.

"If we do nothing, we have no control," Hartmann said. "If we sign an enforceable contract … we have control, whether or not the bill passes. What we are trying to prevent is some unpredictable, unforeseen thing from happening on Camp 4."

Since acquiring the nearly 1,400-acre Camp 4 open space parcel from the Fess Parker estate in 2010, the Chumash tribe has worked to have the land placed in federal trust, through federal legislation and a Bureau of Indian Affairs application.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs approved the fee-to-trust application in January and the county filed a federal lawsuit challenging the move.

The county would have to dismiss its lawsuit for the pact to take effect.

By placing the land in a federal trust, the county stands to lose property tax revenue generated by the parcel. The tribe plans to build housing and a tribal hall on the property, and hold up to 100 events a year at the site, where there would also be 250 parking spaces, according to tribal leaders.

The tentative agreement calls for 143 one-acre residential lots developed on 194 acres, with 869 acres of open space and 206 acres of agriculture. Seventy-five percent of the single-family homes would be single-story buildings.

No gaming is allowed on the Camp 4 property.

"Tribal housing is our most important issue," Kahn said, noting most of the tribe's members don't live on tribal land. "Even before we had resources, we have struggled with putting roofs over their heads. Tribal housing on tribal land is vital to the survival of our culture."

The agreement also calls for a nearly 1,000-foot buffer between any development at Camp 4 and Highway 154.

The tribe agreed to pay the county a flat annual fee of $178,000 to mitigate county services provided to the area, according to a settlement.

Assistant County Executive Officer Terri Nisich said the negotiated settlement looked at what services the tribe provides and in turn what the county would provide when determining the dollar amount.

"The county and the tribe definitely have differing opinions on the cost of services," Nisich said.

The tribe will also pay for its fair share of roundabouts on Highways 246 and 154, as well as signalization on both of the thoroughfares. Those costs are unknown at this time, county officials said.

Many of the community members who spoke on Thursday had the same concerns aired during the meeting last month when the ad hoc committee announced the pact had been reached, including whether the tribe would uphold the agreement, a lack of details, tribal waivers of sovereign immunity, and not enough time for public review of the 1,200-page document.

"As one speaker said at another meeting, the devil is in the details, and the devil has been hard at work," Richard Kline said. "This is a fatally flawed agreement. There's no significant benefit to the local community. It doesn't protect the environment. Significantly revise it or reject it."

Mike Brady asked the county to delay the Oct. 17 public hearing so there is more time to examine the agreement and make comments about the proposal.

"When has this ever happened in the past?" Brady asked, noting he couldn't remember an issue rushed through the county process as quickly as the agreement with the tribe.

If the agreement is approved by the supervisors and the tribe's council, it would be in effect until 2040 and provide a limited waiver of sovereign immunity by the tribe.

Williams told the crowd he wasn't an all or nothing type of person, so for him, "the bottom line is every acre saved is a victory.

"It's about being able to work with people to get the best thing done possible," Williams said.

Hartmann echoed Williams' comments.

"The tribe didn't have to sit down with us," she said. "We were able to start a conversation and a dialogue, to turn back the negotiations of the past."

The county plans to work with Congress to amend HR 1491 to include the agreement, Hartmann said.

