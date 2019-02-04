Santa Ynez-Carpinteria Boys Soccer Playoff Game Moved to San Marcos

Soccer

The rainy weather has forced some soccer teams to move their CIF home playoff matches to venues with turf fields this week.

On Tuesday, the all-county Division 4 boys wild-card game between Santa Ynez and Carpinteria has been moved to San Marcos at 7 p.m. It was originally scheduled at Carpinteria.

In Division 6, host Laguna Blanca will play its Tuesday home boys wild-card game against Viewpoint at Girsh Park in Goleta.

On Wednesday, the Dos Pueblos girls soccer team will host Flintridge Sacred Heart in a Division 3 first-round match at San Marcos at 5 p.m.

The San Marcos turf field will host a boys soccer doubleheader on Thursday. At 3 p.m., Santa Barbara will be the home team against Palos Verdes in a Division 1 opener.

At 5, the host Royals take on Royal High of Simi Valley in a Division 2 first-round match-up.

In girls water polo, the start time for Dos Pueblos' home quarterfinal game against Corona del Mar is 5:30 p.m.