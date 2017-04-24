Santa Ynez Chorale Concert Derives from Great American Songbook

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale will present a concert straight out of The Great American Songbook at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 3 p.m Sunday, May 7, at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.

The Great American Songbook, also known as American Standards, includes influential American popular songs and jazz standards.

The Chorale’s repertoire comes from a diverse collection of composers including George and Ira Gershwin, Irving Berlin, William L. Dawson, Richard Rodgers and Harold Arlen. The result is an eclectic blend of American hits for every listener, young and old.

Selections include sweet, sad, jazz and classic pieces such as Cheek to Cheek, Someone to Watch Over Me, Summertime, Ev’ry Time I Hear the Spirit, Climb Every Mountain, and Over the Rainbow.

The concert also will feature the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Ensemble, piano accompanist, Vera Kong and orchestra. The group is under the direction of Maestro Michael Eglin.

Concert attendees are invited to arrive early to peruse a selection of raffle items whose proceeds will benefit the Chorale, a nonprofit organization.

Raffle tickets may be purchased at $5 each or five for $20 before and after the concerts. Raffle winners will be announced following the Sunday concert. Local pick-ups can be arranged.

Concert tickets are available online at syvchorale.org, the Book Loft in Solvang, El Rancho Market or from any Chorale member.

— Melissa Rugge Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.